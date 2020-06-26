Iranian expert uses nanotech to protect exquisite works

TEHRAN – Iranian microbiologist Leila Shokrzadeh has made a nanosensor which can indicate the presence of fungi that cause erosion in buildings and storage tanks used to keep exquisite works, ISNA reported.

Although organizations and institutions in charge of preservation and restoration of historical relics have taken steps to repair the damage caused by fungal erosion, there hasn’t been an effective and appropriate way to show these factors before the destruction of the manuscripts, the report added.

With this nanosensor, the presence of these fungi and microorganisms can be identified before destruction and followed by preventive measures.

Thousands of exquisite artworks including manuscripts of Quran and Persian poets’ major works, dating back to different historical eras, are being kept in several Iranian museums as well as Iran National Library and Archive (INLA).

ABU/MG

