Political independence of countries not a ‘plaything’ for U.S. unilateralism: Vaezi

TEHRAN - Presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi has said that the countries’ political independence and sovereignty are not a plaything for the United States’ unilateralism.

“The United States lets itself to threaten Russia, China and other countries to approve anti-Iran resolution at the [UN] Security Council. Countries’ political independence and sovereignty and also percipience of the international community are not plaything for the United States’ unilateralism,” Vaezi tweeted on Thursday.

NA/PA

