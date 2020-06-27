Filmgoing less risky than other activities in pandemic: “No Place for Angels” director 

TEHRAN – Sam Kalantari, the director of the acclaimed documentary “No Place for Angels” about the national Iranian women’s hockey team, has said that the risk of going to movie theaters is less than many other activities during the pandemic.

“The team knows the film might not be welcomed by the audience, however, coronavirus might be staying with us for months and even years, therefore with favorable conditions in the theaters that observe health protocols and selling tickets for only 50 percent of their capacities, the risk of going to movie theaters seems to be less than other current activities,” he said.

He added, “Out of several talks with producers, we decided to screen the film in these days when the movie theaters opened after about four months of closure during the coronavirus pandemic, and of course, we are also planning for online screening after three weeks of screening in movie theaters.”

He said, “The current situation of the society needs an inspiring film that tells the story of some strong girls and women of the country and also injects a good feeling into the society.”

“No Place for Angels” received the special jury award at Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major documentary film festival, which is organized by the DEFC in Tehran every year.

It was also picked as best documentary at the 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival in Tehran.

Movie theaters resumed activities on June 20 after a four-month-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peyman Qasemkhani’s comedy “Good, Bad, Garish 2: The Secret Army” and Mohammad Kart’s directorial debut “Butterfly Swimming” are the two films currently on screen.

Starring Sam Derakhshani, Pejman Jamshidi, Hamed Komeili and Reyhaneh Parsa, “Good, Bad, Garish 2: The Secret Army” is a sequel to Qasemkhani’s 2017 comedy film “Good, Bad, Garish” about a film director who has to use two superstars for his new film contrary to his desires.

“Butterfly Swimming” tells the story of Hashem, a gang member whose wife’s swimming video goes viral. Now Hashem and his brother-in-law Hojjat are looking for the person who uploaded the video on the net.

Photo: A scene from “No Place for Angels” by Sam Kalantari.

