ICRO director, Russian ambassador meet in Tehran 

TEHRAN – Russian Ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan and the director of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Abuzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman, have met in Tehran, discussing the expansion of cultural relations.

Ebrahimi-Torkaman said that dialogues on Islam and Christianity is a good way to expand cultural relations with Russia and added, “We believe these dialogues have always been successful.”

Dzhagaryan also emphasized the need to reinforce the religious dialogues, which help increase cultural relations between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the expansion of cultural relations through cultural agreements.



Photo: Russian Ambassador Levan Dzhagaryan (L) and ICRO director Abuzar Ebrahimi-Torkaman meet in Tehran.

