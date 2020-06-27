‘ICCIMA ready to implement judiciary’s constructive plans’

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) says the chamber, as the consulting body of the government’s three branches, is ready to implement the judiciary’s plans for national development.

In a letter to the Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the National Judiciary Day, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie voiced the private sector’s appreciation for the measures taken by the judiciary for the improvement of the business environment in the country.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, in his letter, Shafeie called for the revision of some outdated regulations which are currently creating problems for the business activities of the private sector, saying: “It is hoped that the country's laws and regulations, which sometimes need to be revised over time and due to the changing business paradigms, will be reviewed and amended by the judiciary.”

The official also mentioned the implementation of a program called “commercial courts” by the judiciary which is aimed to deal with trade-related cases exclusively, and said: “The implementation of the "Commercial Courts" program, which specializes the reviewing, supervising and judging of economic and commercial cases, can have significant constructive and preventive effects in this area, and I hope that it will become operational soon.”

“We hope that the country’s production sector, which is constantly trying for the national development, would be supported by the judiciary in taking necessary measures for the realization of the “Surge in Production” motto,” the official said.

