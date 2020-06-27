Adaptation of Saramago’s “Death with Interruptions” to go on stage in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The Iranian troupe Seganeh plans to perform an adaptation of Portuguese writer José Saramago’s “Death with Interruptions” in Tehran during summer.

“Invasion” will be staged at Da Theater, writer and director Ali Safari said on Saturday.

The novel centers around death as both a phenomenon, and as an anthropomorphized character. A key focus of the book is how society relates to death in both of these forms, and likewise, how death relates to the people she is meant to kill.

“The situation in ‘Invasion’ is similar to the one currently underway in the world,” Safari wrote in a statement for the play.

“The play provides a new insight into immortality in the viewpoint of people in various layers of society; those people who feel happy for the immortality and forget the effective use of death on life,” he added.

He has previously directed “Cronus” about the leader and youngest of the first generation of Titans, the divine descendants of Uranus, the sky, and Gaia, the earth in Greek mythology.

He also has staged “Women’s Auschwitz” about women in the Auschwitz concentration camp operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland during World War II and the Holocaust.

“Death with Interruptions” was first released in 2005 in its original Portuguese. A Persian translation of the book by Habib Gohari-Rad was published by Radmehr in 2010.

Photo: Members of the troupe Seganeg perform “Women’s Auschwitz” at Tehran’s Shahrzad Theater on November 9, 2019. (Reza Javidi)

