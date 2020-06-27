UNESCO-registered Yazd to develop children’s tourism

TEHRAN – The historical oasis city of Yazd, which is a UNESCO World Heritage in central Iran, is aimed to develop needed infrastructure and prerequisites for becoming a top destination for children’s tourism as well.

The head of the Children's Tourism Committee of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department of Yazd province (which is named after its ancient capital) announced the beginning of “serious activities for children's tourism” in Yazd and the strengthening of this field with close cooperation and participation of the provincial executives and private investors, ISNA reported on Saturday.

Maryam Nabizadeh made the remarks in a meeting with representatives of several NGOs active in the arena of the children and youth tourism, which was held at the Yazd Municipality on Thursday.

“Children as future makers of our society, along with their issues in various fields including everyday life, education, and health, should be taken into account more diligently and carefully.”

“Yazd can be considered as the capital of children's tourism in the country and this type of tourism can be economically exploited in favor of the [Yazd] province and by bonding children to the field of tourism, it can flourish many infrastructures and attractions,” she explained.

Elsewhere in her remarks, the official underlined the need for the participation or increasing cooperation of all travel agencies across the province in strengthening this field of tourism necessary, she also publicized that various programs and projects have been commenced in line with children’s tourism.

Some experts say that nomadic tourism, children's tourism, virtual museums, and training guides for cultural heritage sites are among the untapped potentials of the travel sector.

With its winding lanes, the forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways, and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring to as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region. The oasis city is wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain ringed by mountains. Yazd Jameh Mosque, Dowlatabad Garden, the Yazd Atash Behram, also known as Atashkadeh-e Yazd, Towers of Silence, and adjacent desert landscape are among its tourist sites.

Iran is a treasure house for some of the most gorgeous Islamic architecture on the planet. Seemingly at every turn, Islam’s historical commitment to aesthetic beauty and exquisite architecture reigns supreme. The sublime, turquoise-tiled domes and minarets of Isfahan’s Naqsh-e Jahan (Imam) Square gets so many appreciative gasps of wonder, and rightly so, but there are utterly magnificent rivals elsewhere, in Yazd and Shiraz among others.

Regarding its people, Iranians are world-famous for being courteous, warm, friendly, welcoming, and eager to show off their country to foreigners. Foreign travelers are continuously astounded by the warmth of Iranians, treated with nothing but sparkling smiles and offers of help of any kind.

The country embraces hundreds of historical sites such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 22 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

