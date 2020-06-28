Iran’s Women Futsal World Tournament participation in doubt

TEHRAN – Iran will have to participate at the 2020 Women’s Futsal World Tournament but it's not clear whether the Iranian football federation will send the team to the competition.

The competition is scheduled to be held in Brazil in December.

Iranian women, two-time Asian champions, have participated in the prestigious tournament three times so far.

Iran and Japan will be Asian’s representatives in the tournament.

The Women's Futsal World Tournament is an international women's futsal competition for national teams, organized by national associations and the World Futsal Association.

The first edition took place in 2010 in Spain and was won by Brazil. The tournament has known no other winners besides Brazil, after the country's victories in the first six editions.

The tournament is endorsed by national associations such as the Japan Football Association, Iranian Football Federation and National Football Federation of Guatemala.