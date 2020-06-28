Ardebil province to boost tourism infrastructure

TEHRAN – A budget of 520 billion rials (over $12 million) has been allocated to boost tourism infrastructure and implement related development projects in the northwestern Ardebil province.

The budget will be spent on the development of Alvares Ski Resort, Kowsar Geopark, and Aznav and Andabil tourist sites as well, Ardebil’s Governor-General Akbar Behnamjou said on Sunday, CHTN reported.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition, it is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands of travelers every year.

ABU/MG

