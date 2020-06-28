Houses of 200 luminaries added to National Heritage list

TEHRAN – House of some 200 Iranian luminaries, who are famous for their works in different areas, have been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

Although some of these houses are in the hands of the heirs, about 200 of them across the country have been added to the National Heritage list and are being preserved, Mehr quoted deputy tourism minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian as saying on Sunday.

However being on the National Heritage list can be an opportunity for the privately-owned houses and mansions to become a tourist destination, therefor their owners as well as people need to preserve them properly, the official added.

Despite the limited budget of the ministry, over 2500 national heritage properties were restored and preserved during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended March 20), he concluded.

