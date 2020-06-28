Iran should continue to boost power to face ‘madmen’, says Singaporean professor

TEHRAN — An international relations expert believes Iran should continue to build its “all-round power to face the madmen” – whether in the United States or Israel.

“Strategically [U.S. President Donald] Trump knows the JCPOA is good for the U.S., the Middle East, and the world,” Bilveer Singh, the associate professor in the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore, said in an interview with ILNA published on Sunday.

“But for political reasons – to please his conservative, white American and Jewish constituents who are very influential in the U.S. – he wants to destroy it,” Singh said.

He said Trump has been prepared to undermine U.S. interests for the sake of his political agenda and the lobbies that support him, especially Israel.

“This is irrational but that is U.S. politics for us, and laughable but something that will ensure the Middle East remains on the boil; my advice, Iran should continue to build its all-round power to face the madmen, be in the U.S. or Israel.”

“The key is China and Russia. If Moscow and Beijing can extend arms to Iran, and Iran develops local arms industries, then the U.S. embargo will be meaningless.”

Asked if the U.S. government would eventually be able to renew a UN arms embargo on Iran, Singh said the U.S. president is very weak and poor in foreign policy and he has been led by his pro-Jewish friends to be anti-Iran and pro-Israel.

“As long as Trump pursues anti-Tehran policies, which means being pro-Israel and why the shift of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, it is something natural that Trump does without much thinking,” the professor opined.

He went on to say that Europe has a better sense of Iran than the U.S., but the Europeans are too weak and divided and they will not confront the U.S. but remain silent.

“I think Iran must play good politics at home [be strong through good leadership and united people], and good foreign policy by being able to undermine U.S. goals in the Middle East and winning strong friends to undermine U.S. interests, especially in Moscow and Beijing,” the associate professor suggested.

He pointed to the November presidential election in the U.S. and said, “I think a year ago, most people would have thought that Trump would ‘walk-in’ into the White House for the second time. However, today, it has become uncertain.”

“Trump’s failure to deal with the trade and economic issues at home and failure to deal with China in the trade war; the failure to manage COVID-19 with disastrous consequences for the U.S. public and now, the George Floyd incident – all of these have gravely hurt Trump while benefitted Joe Biden,” he remarked.

“I still think November is a long way to go and Trump will play the racial and racist card; talk of making White Americans Great Again, may even start a war in the Middle East and even possibly an incident with Iran, etc.”

On a recent book by former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton, Singh said, “I think Bolton’s book is making this clear that he is even prepared to ‘make deals with China’ just to win an election.”

“He is an unscrupulous man and surrounded himself with like-minded characters,” he said, adding that if Trump wins, the U.S.’s decline will continue, but if he loses, some sensibility will return to world politics.

MH/PA