Tajik writer Satim Ulugzada’s novel on Persian poet Ferdowsi published in Tehran

TEHRAN – “Firdavsi”, a novel by Tajik writer Satim Ulugzada on Persian poet Ferdowsi, has been published in Tehran.

Mohammadreza Marashipur is the translator of the book published by the Nilufar publishing house.

Ferdowsi is the poet of the Shahnameh, the epic masterpiece of Persian literature. Persian literati believe that the Shahnameh can be considered as a preserving force keeping the culture and customs of the Iranian people alive.

In a verse from the book, Ferdowsi wrote, “I toiled much over thirty years, by the Persian language I remade Iran.” It refers to the fact that Ferdowsi spent 30 years writing the Shahnameh over a millennium ago.

Ulugzada helped lay the foundations of Soviet Tajik prose and drama through his commitment to literature as art and as a means of recording and fostering social progress and through his searching analysis of the individual personality and collective psychologies.

His literary interests were wide-ranging, as his translations from Cervantes, Shakespeare, Goldoni and numerous Russian authors suggest. They allowed him to judge Tajik literature from a broad perspective and measure his own creativity against native and foreign masters.

Photo: A copy of the Persian version of Tajik writer Satim Ulugzada’s novel “Firdavsi”.

