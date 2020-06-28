Crumbling but still fabulous: UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleyman

TEHRAN - Photos depict scenes from the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleyman (“Solomon’s Throne”), a ruined sanctuary in northwest Iran, which is still a source of charm for avid holidaymakers, history buffs and archaeologists.

The deserted sanctuary bears testimony to various eras of the nation’s history. It is situated in the southeastern highlands of West Azarbaijan province overlooking a lake with a backdrop of a snowcapped mountain range.

According to Britannica Encyclopedia, the surrounding landscape of the sanctuary was probably first inhabited sometime in the 1st millennium BC. Some construction on the mound itself dates from the early Achaemenian dynasty (559–330 BC), and there are traces of settlement activity from the Parthian period.

Inspired by natural context, the rich harmonious sanctuary draws domestic and foreign travelers who want, even for minutes, revel in a calm atmosphere.

(PHOTO: IRNA / Taha Asgharkhani)