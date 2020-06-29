TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (IRIR) plans to resume Tehran-Hamedan train tours, which had been stopped due to coronavirus outbreak in the country over the past few months.

The first exclusive tourist train connecting Tehran to Hamedan was inaugurated in July 2019, letting passengers have a one-day tour of Hamedan’s historical and natural attractions.

The tour is planned to be operated on Thursday, for the first time in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20), CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Ali Khaksar as saying on Monday.

The train observes health protocols by operating one-third of its capacity and will tour Ali Sadr cave, world pottery city of Lalejin, and the city of Hamedan, without an overnight stay, the official added.

A top destination for domestic and foreign sightseers, researches, history buffs, and day-trippers, Ali Sadr Cave is a gigantic water-filled cavern wieldy believed to date from Jurassic era. It embraces a huge matrix of sunless channels, ponds, grottoes, and water passages which are stretched along with imposing rock formations and stalactite-covered tops in a span of several kilometers.

Situated 20 kilometers north of Hamadan, Lalejin celebrated its registration as the world pottery capital in 2016, a privilege given by jurors of the UNESCO-affiliated World Crafts Council.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. It was the capital of Media and subsequently a summer residence of the Achaemenian kings who ruled Persia from 553 to 330 BC.

Ganjnameh inscriptions, Avicenna mausoleum, Hegmataneh hill, Alaviyan dome, Jameh mosque, and St. Stephanos Gregorian Church are amongst Hamedan’s attractions to name a few.

ABU/MG