Russian festival Flahertiana to screen Iranian doc “Trucker and the Fox”

TEHRAN – “Trucker and the Fox” by Iranian documentarian Arash Lahuti will go on screen at the Flahertiana International Documentary Film Festival, which will take place in the Russian city of Perm from September 18 to 24.

The organizers have dedicated a section to the screenings of the best films of the festival in previous editions and “Trucker and the Fox” won the Golden Nanook for the best film at the event in 2013.

In 2014, the main character of the film appeared on a poster for the festival.

“Trucker and the Fox” chronicles the life of Mahmud Kiani Falavarjani, a documentarian who does not have any academic education and is a trucker.

The film won the Gold Hugo Award for best documentary at the 49th Chicago International Film Festival in 2013, and the Students’ Jury Award at the 11th International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival in Kyiv, Ukraine in 2014.

Other Golden Nanook winners which will go on screen at the Flahertiana festival include “The Sisters” by Pawel Lozinski from Poland and the Russian films “The Motorway” by Sergey Dvortsevoy, “The Flight of a Bumblebee” by Yuriy Shilier and “Frescos” by Aleksandr Gutman.

Also included are “Survival Song” by Yu Guangyi from China, “Mugabe and White African” by Andy Thompson and Lucy Bailey from the UK, “Bad Weather” by Giovanni Giommi from Germany and UK and “The Queen of Silence” by Agnieszka Zwiefka from Poland.

Photo: Main character of “Trucker and the Fox” by Iranian documentarian Arash Lahuti appears on the poster of the 2014 edition of the Flahertiana International Documentary Film Festival.

