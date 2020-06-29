Iranian animations line up for Golden Kuker Sofia festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of 10 movies by Iranian filmmakers will be competing in the Golden Kuker Sofia International Animation Film Festival that will be running in the capital of Bulgaria from September 1 to 6.

“The Secret of the Pond” by Mani Vatandoost will be competing in the official section of the festival.

The animation narrates the story of a young frog named Sabzak, who lives in an imaginary city. Sabzak feels clever by eating a pumpkin’s smart seeds and wants to unite everyone together by fixing the city’s clock, in order to help the whole city.

In the Students’ category, “A Mess” by Maliheh Gholamzadeh, and “Malaysia” co-directed by Leila Ahang, Sara Hanif, Maryam Alavi and Marzieh Kordlu will be screened.

The other seven animations will be competing in the less than 10 minutes short films category.

They include “This Side, the Other Side” by Lida Fazli, “The Hero” by Kianush Abedi, “Rainy Reminder” by Masud Qodsieh, “Restless” by Mehdi Sediqi, “The Fisherman and the Spring” by Seyed Hassan Soltani, “Grape Season” by Farzaneh Qobadi and “Greyish” by Eqbal Shirzai-Sani.

Photo: A scene from “The Secret of the Pond” by Mani Vatandoost.

