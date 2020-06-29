Golestan Palace, Foreign Ministry to cooperate in cultural heritage sphere

TEHRAN – The UNESCO-registered Golestan Palace and Foreign Ministry’s documents center will form a working group to conduct joint studies and exchange experience in the arena of cultural heritage.

“In a meeting which we held with the head of the Foreign Ministry’s documents center, and the advisor to the head of the ministry's Institute for Political and International Studies, we discussed ways to interact with the center in the field of cultural heritage,” CHTN quoted Afarin Emami, the director of the World Heritage site, as saying on Sunday.

“During the meeting, it was decided to form a joint working group and hold several meetings to provide improved services to researchers, she said, adding, “We have also arranged to organize joint exhibits.”

A decades-old copy of the Baysonghor Shahnameh, an illustrated manuscript of the Shahnameh, the national epic of Greater Iran, was also presented to the UNESCO World Heritage site by the Foreign Ministry’s documents center in the meeting, the report said. The original work on the manuscript was started in 1426 at the order of Baysonghor Mirza, the Timurid prince, and was completed in 1430, four years later.

Golestan Palace became a center of arts and architecture during the Qajar era (1789 to 1925) which is an outstanding example and has remained a source of inspiration for Iranian artists and architects to this day. It embodies a successful integration of earlier Persian crafts and architecture with Western influences.

AFM/MG