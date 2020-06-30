Daniel Graham’s “Presocratic Philosophy” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Presocratic Philosophy: Essays in Honor of Alexander Mourelatos” written by American author Daniel W. Graham has been published in Persian by Amirkabir Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by Behnaz Dehkordi.

This book presents some of the most recent trends and developments in Presocratic scholarship. A wide range of topics are covered, from the metaphysical to the moral to the methodological, as well as a broad a range of authors: from recognized figures such as Heraclitus and Parmenides to Sophistic thinkers whose place has traditionally been marginalized, such as Gorgias and the author of the Dissoi Logoi.

Several of the pieces are concerned with the later reception and influence of the Presocratics on ancient philosophy, an area of study important both for the light it sheds on our evidence for Presocratic thought and for understanding the philosophical power of their ideas.

Drawing together contributions from distinguished authorities and internationally acclaimed scholars of ancient philosophy, this book offers new challenges to traditional interpretations in some areas of Presocratic philosophy and finds new support for traditional interpretations in other areas.

Graham has been teaching Socrates for 35 years, first at Grinnell College, then at Rice University, and for most of his career at Brigham Young University, where he has been department chair and is currently the Abraham Owen Smoot Professor of Philosophy.

He has been a visiting fellow at Clare Hall, Cambridge University, and a visiting professor at Yale University.

The recipient of two NEH fellowships, he has published eight books (in ten volumes) with leading academic presses, one of which was named one of the best books of 2010 in the Times Literary Supplement, and authored over one hundred scholarly articles in journals of philosophy, classics, history of ideas, and history of science, as well as in scholarly books.

He does research in eight languages, has lectured around the world, and is the president of the International Association for Presocratic Studies.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of American author Daniel W. Graham’s book “Presocratic Philosophy: Essays in Honor of Alexander Mourelatos”.

