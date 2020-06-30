Abpakhsh projected to be named national city of wickerwork

TEHRAN – Abpakhsh, a small city in Dashtestan county, southwestern Bushehr province, is planned to be named as the national city of wickerwork, provincial tourism chief Mohammad-Hossein Arastuzadeh said on Tuesday, CHTN reported.

Having the most palm trees in the province, which provides the raw materials, and practicality of products make wickerwork one of the popular handicrafts fields in the province, he added.

Abpakhsh wickerwork has also gained the National Seal of Excellence and the products are exported to Persian Gulf littoral states via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer), the official explained.

Various Iranian cities and villages have been named as national hubs of handicrafts.

The cities of Zanjan for filigree, Kashan for traditional textile, Iranshahr for needlework, Abadeh for wood carving, and the village of Fash for crafting indigenous musical instruments are among them.

ABU/MG

