Five properties added to Iran’s national heritage list

TEHRAN – Five natural spots and landscapes have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The properties are located in the provinces of West Azarbaijan, Ardebil, Ilam, and Kermanshah in northwestern and western parts of the country, said Mostafa Purali a senior official with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

Registering these properties on the national heritage list is the first step to protect and preserve them, the official added.

Baba Yadegar trees in Kermanshah province, and Vizhdarvan Valley and Talisman cave, both in Ilam province have been inscribed on the list.

Located in Rijab region, Baba Yadegar is a mausoleum of one of the companions of Sultan Sahak, a Kurdish religious leader.

Vizhdarvan Valley is popular for its pristine nature and eye-catching view and is located near the beautiful Cham Gordalan dam.

Situated on the heights of Manesht mount, Talisman cave was identified in 1990. The cave is a habitat for predators in the region.

The list also includes Khoranj stones in Piranshahr County, West Azerbaijan province, which are huge, standing stones with unique shapes, and old Juniper trees, a kind of evergreen tree which is prevented from being cut off, in Shamsabad village, Ardebil province.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

