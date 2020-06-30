Book City to discuss Shams’s views on Ghazali brothers  

TEHRAN – The Book City Institute in Tehran on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a webinar that will discuss the Persian mystic Shams-i Tabrizi’s views on the Persian mystic brothers Abu Hamid Muhammad ibn Muhammad Ghazali and Majd ad-Din Abu al-Fotuh Ahmad Ghazali.

The webinar will begin at 4 pm on instagram.com/bookcityculturalcenter/ and Hassan Bokhari, the director of the Iranian Society of Cultural Works and Luminaries, is among the scholars selected to deliver speechs.

Shams was the mentor of the Persian mystic and poet Jalal ad-Din Rumi, who met him during his journeys to Syria.

He was deeply influenced by Shams during their second visit in Konya. For months, the two men constantly interacted, and, as a result, Rumi neglected his disciples and family, who could not tolerate the close relationship.

One night in 1247, Shams disappeared forever. This experience turned Rumi into a poet. The Divan of Shams is a true translation of his experiences into poetry.

Shams, whose tomb is located in the northwestern Iranian town of Khoy, commented in his writings about philosophers, poets and mystics who lived a long time ago, among which were the Ghazali brothers Muhammad and Ahmad.

Muhammad (1058-1111) was a Muslim theologian, mystic, law specialist, rationalist and spiritualist of Persian descent.

One of his greatest works is “Ihya Ulum al-Din” (“The Revival of the Religious Sciences”), which is about Sufism and Islam.

Ahmad is best known in the history of Sufism for his ideas on love, expressed primarily in the celebrated work entitled “Sawaneh”.

Shams described Muhammad’s scientific methodology as “unparalleled” and his writings “as perfect as the sun’s light.” He also called Ahmad the king of the luminaries of his time.

Photo: This combination photo shows portraits of the Persian mystic brothers Majd ad-Din Abu al-Fotuh Ahmad Ghazali and Abu Hamid Muhammad ibn Muhammad Ghazali.

