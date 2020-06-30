Animated movie “Pink House” criticizes social media addiction
TEHRAN – “Pink House”, an animated movie produced at the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), criticizes social media overuse.
Directed by Nazila Rajaieh, the 2D animation is about a girl who loses herself under the shadow of social media addiction.
“Today, I see how much the use of the Internet has become epidemic,” Rajaieh said in a press release published by the DEFC on Tuesday.
“I’ve met people who have become mentally ill due to problematic social media use, and consequently, they’ve felt a need to receive treatment in psychiatric hospitals. As a result, the idea of making the animation came into my mind,” she added.
Rajaieh has spent a year making the short movie she has co-written with her sister, Farnaz.
Photo: A scene from the DEFC animated short “Pink House” by Nazila Rajaieh.
