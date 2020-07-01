U.S. is one of the most aggressive countries in modern era: Lebanese academic

TEHRAN – A Lebanese political researcher believes that the United States is one of the “most aggressive” regimes in the modern world.

"The U.S. is one of the most aggressive countries that has waged wars against other nations in modern era, and the structure of the American system is based on repression, domination, abolition and controlling other nations,” Tariq Aboud tells the Tehran Times.

The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003. It has also slapped the harshest sanctions against Iran in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal which is endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

The current U.S. president has also deepened racial rift in American society through his inflammatory remarks and decisions. The country has been the scene of anti-racism protests since May 25 when a black American, named George Floyd, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

"The regulations allow the white people to dominate and control other segments of the U.S. population; the colored, immigrants, and others," Tariq says.

The discrimination against blacks dates back to centuries ago. It dates back to the time when the United States was established.

"What is happening in America is a historical accumulation of discrimination against the people of color, as racism is deep-rooted in the American political system, and even in the constitution," Aboud explains.

According to the Lebanese academic, Washington also supports repressive regimes in the third world, including those in Latin America and even in Africa.

People in certain cities across the world held rallies in protest against the death of George Floyd. Some senior officials in the world also condemned police brutality against people of color. However, certain countries, including Arab rulers who are supported by Washington, remained silent.

Aboud says certain countries in the Arab world have acquiesced to the U.S. hegemony and do not dare to challenge Washington.

"It comes in the natural context, because many Arab regimes have accepted American hegemony, and they have no authority to oppose American administration," Aboud remarks.

Arab states are undemocratic and their history is full of oppression against opponents let alone protest racism in the U.S., the researcher says.

"Since the Arab regimes are undemocratic, they are not unfamiliar with the suppression methods and using violence against their opponents," Aboud points out.

However, he says, silence toward racism and indifference toward the death of George Floyd was not just limited to Arab countries.

"We saw this terrible silence towards systematic racism (in the U.S.) which is not limited to the Arab regimes. We also witness many regimes that claim to defend democracy in Europe and elsewhere, are sitting on the fence."

Since his arrival at the White House, Trump’s approach toward Arab states has been degrading and sometimes insulting.

Aboud also says the United States under Donald Trump cannot even be trusted as an ally.

"You can't bet on Trump as an ally. What happened recently to Egypt on the Grand Renaissance Dam (al-Nahda Dam) crisis showed clearly that the Americans have no allies," the Lebanese researcher comments.

"For Egypt to be left alone to face its problems and preventing it from the waters of the Nile, which is a life matter for the Egyptian people, reflect Washington's policies in belittling its allies, even if it considers them allies," according to Tarq Aboud.

Answering a question about possibility of reform in Arab countries, Aboud says, "The Arab peoples have been repressed in the course of history, in a way that they have lost initiatives for reform, and what happened in the so-called ‘Arab Spring’ in 2011, accumulated despair rather than improve the situation.”

He argues that the “civil wars in both Yemen and Libya and the war on Syria have formed a terrible image of uprisings."