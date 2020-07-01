Overhauling Abouzar oil field saves IOOC €500,000

TEHRAN – Engineers and technicians in Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC) have managed to save the company €500,000 by successful overhauling of Abouzar oil field’s A-11-19 well, Shana reported.

According to ICCO, the overhaul operations included cleaning the sands inside the well by drilling the reservoir to dump the sand liming through an open hole.

Abouzar is located 76 kilometers southwest of Kharg Island. Its output, now at roughly 200,000 barrels per day, is transferred via a pipeline to the island for export after being processed.

So far, 107 oil wells have been drilled in the Abouzar field, of which 90 are in operation and the rest are idle due to age and technical problems.

Currently, more than 100 people are working on the platforms of the field and the country's largest oil producer in the Persian Gulf is from this field.

The field's reservoir is estimated to contain about four billion barrels of in-place crude oil, 20 percent of which can be extracted.

