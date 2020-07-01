TEDPIX gains 66,036 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- After hitting the record high of 1.5 million points on Tuesday, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 66,036 points to 1.612 million points during the Wednesday trades, IRNA reported.

As reported, 9.18 billion securities worth 137.39 trillion rials (about $3.27 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index climbed 54,638 points and the second market’s index went up 107,348 points.

TEDPIX has risen 190,000 points during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on June 26).

The index stood at 1.419 million points, showing a 15-percent weekly increase.

TEDPIX has also climbed 28.77 percent in the past Iranian calendar month (April 21-June 20) from its preceding month.

The index gained 283,868 points to 1,270,627 during the past month.

As reported, the first market’s index rose 31.58 percent and the second market’s index went up 24.46 percent on a monthly basis.

Although, the value of trades at the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, fell 31 percent in the past month.

MA/MA