6,000 permits issued for industrial unit establishment in a quarter

TEHRAN- Iranian Deputy Industry Minister Saeed Zarandi announced that 6,000 permits have been issued for the establishment of industrial units in the country in the first quarter of the current year.

As previously announced by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, issuance of permits for setting up industrial units in Iran increased 16 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

Most of the issued permits were related to the food industries; and Semnan, Qom, and Khorasan Razavi were the provinces receiving the highest number of permits.

As already reported, some 2,200 industrial units will come back to the production cycle by the end of the current Iranian year.

Last year, 1,900 inactive units were planned to restart activity, but the planning came true for 1,700 units and led to the creation of 28,000 jobs.

As previously announced by Deputy Industry Minister Mohsen Salehinia, during the current year the government plans to provide facilities under the framework of subsidies for projects with more than 60 percent of physical development, to supply working capital of firms, to renovate production units and etc.

He said that 360 trillion rials (about $857.1 million) of facilities will be granted to the industrial units in this year in the framework of production flourishing plan.

