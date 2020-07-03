Museum, featuring objects from 5th BC onwards, inaugurated in northern Iran

TEHRAN – On Thursday, a cultural heritage museum, featuring relics from 5th BC to the contemporary era, was officially inaugurated in the premises of the Ramsar Palace Museum, in Mazandaran province, northern Iran.

Covering 150 square meters in area, the museum showcases a wide range of vessels and utensils handcrafted using different techniques and materials including pottery, stone, porcelain, metal, glass, and crystal, IRNA reported.

Set in a walled garden, the lavishly decorated Palace Museum was once a summer residence for the last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza, and the royal family. However, the building is best remembered for hosting the 1971 signing of the Ramsar Convention, an international treaty for the protection and conservation of the world's wetlands

