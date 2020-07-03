Anthropology museum ‘cleaned out’ in downtown Tehran

TEHRAN – A burglar has ‘cleaned out’ a museum of anthropology, which is located within the premises of a centuries-old mansion called Sara-ye Kazemi in downtown Tehran.

The burglary took place three weeks ago when a person concealed in the museum for several hours on June 8, and removed artifacts by midnight, cleaning out the showcases full of valuable objects before dawn, a cultural heritage activist, Arash Saberi, told ISNA on July 1.

Saberi estimated the value of the stolen objects at thirty billion rials (about $715,000), the report said.

According to ILNA news agency, the burglar was arrested by the police two days after the crime took place and all stolen objects have been recovered and being kept by the law-enforcement forces.

Sara-ye Kazemi is located in one of old neighborhoods of the Iranian capital city in the 12th district.

