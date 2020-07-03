Mohammad Tabe appointed acting Iran’s NPC secretary general

TEHRAN – Mohammad Tabe has been named as acting secretary general of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

Tabe, who has already worked as deputy NPC technical director, replaced Hadi Rezaei in the position.

Rezaei stepped down from his role on June 20 but will remain as Chef de Mission for next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

He also is Iran’s sitting volleyball team.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been postponed until next year because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The event, due to begin on 24 July, will now take place "no later than summer 2021".