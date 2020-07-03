What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition showcasing a collection of paintings by Mahta Moeini is currently underway at Asr Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Close-up” will continue until July 14 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

Painting

* Tala Derangi is displaying her latest paintings in an exhibition titled “Tehrat” at Saless Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until July 15 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

* Bama Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Habibeh Yusefi.

The exhibit named “Shadowless” will run until July 9 at the gallery located at 356 Felestin St., near Bozorgmehr junction.

* Saye Gallery is showcasing paintings by Sahar Qorbanishad in an exhibition named “The Other Self”.

The exhibit will run until July 15 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* Atash Shahkarami is displaying his latest paintings in an exhibition named “Bones” at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit will run until July 13 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Multimedia

* An exhibition of films, videos, and sets of installation by Dorsa Basij is currently underway at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibition titled “Past Continuous” runs until July 14 at the gallery located at No. 71, Khoddami St. off of Vanak Square.

* A group exhibition by the Sakoo Art School in Tehran is underway at Shokuh Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until July 14 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

* Atashzad Gallery is hanging a collection of artworks from the Raha Art Group in an exhibition named “Creation of Colors”.

The exhibit runs until February 26 at the gallery located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

* Dena Gallery is hosting an exhibition of artworks by a group of artists, including Nasser Ovissi, Majid Barzegar, Kambiz Derambakhsh, Sina Yaqubi, Farshid Maleki and Ali Ganjavi.

The exhibit will run until July 9 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* A group exhibition entitled “Hiatus” is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will continue July 8 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



Calligraphic painting

* A group exhibition displaying calligraphic paintings by Saeid Naqqashian, Hassan Mehrabani, Azim Fallah, Shadi Talai, Morteza Shamisa and several other artists is currently underway at Shangarf Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until July 14 at 2 Sattari Alley, Jolfa St. off Shariati Ave.

