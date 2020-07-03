New Zealand festival to screen Iranian drama “Just 6.5” 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Saeid Rustai’s acclaimed drama “Just 6.5” will be screened in the official competition of the New Zealand International Film Festival.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is scheduled to be held online from July 24 to August 3.



Starring Payman Maadi and Navid Mohammadzadeh, “Just 6.5” is about a police group under the leadership of Samad who has been assigned to arrest Nasser Khakzad, a major drug trafficker in Tehran.

“Just 6.5” was a big winner in several festivals including the 32nd Tokyo International Film Festival in November 2019, and received two major honors at the event.

Rustai won the award for best director and Mohammadzadeh was crowned best actor for his portrayal of the major Iranian drug trafficker, Nasser Khakzad.

The New Zealand festival will open with the premiere of “True History of the Kelly Gang” by director Justin Kurzel from Australia.

Photo: Navid Mohammadzadeh acts in a scene from Saeid Rustai’s drama “Just 6.5”.

MMS/YAW

