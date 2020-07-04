‘Effective advertising could get tourism out of coronavirus crisis’

TEHRAN – Iran’s deputy tourism minister Vali Teymouri said on Wednesday that producing effective advertising content on social media could get the tourism sector out of the coronavirus crisis.

The tourism ministry aims at creating a positive image of Iran, while the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization plans to reduce Iranophobia in the international arena, which could be done with the cooperation of both parties, the official added, CHTN reported.

He also noted that the tourism ministry has produced several videos and photos promoting Iranian historical sites, natural sights, and handicrafts, which could be translated in different languages to be used for online foreign visitors.

The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill, and tourism has been the worst affected of all major economic sectors.

Some experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after coronavirus contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

Latest available data show eight million tourists visited the country during the first ten months of the past Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2019).

Iran is home to one of the world’s oldest continuous major civilizations, embracing settlements dating back to 4000 BC.

ABU/MG

