Portuguese festival picks movies from Iran 

TEHRAN – The Iranian animated movies “Each Other” and “Malakout” will be competing in the 17th In the Palace Film Festival, which will take place in the Portuguese city of Varna from September 15 to 22.

The two will be competing in the Best Animation Film Category.

“Each Other” by Sarah Tabibzadeh portrays a young man who works in a bedroll selling shop and he accidentally loses one of the layers.

Farnush Abedi’s short animated movie “Malakout” is a horror film about a pianist, who has lost one of his hands and can’t play the piano anymore Doctors decide to transplant a dead criminal’s hand to his body. The pianist with his new hand starts killing people.

The In the Palace festival is an established international event dedicated to short films, new media and digital arts up to 27 minutes in length.

The main purpose of the festival is to present and promote the contemporary short film art form.

Photo: A scene from “Malakout” by Iranian director Farnush Abedi.

