Mousavi says likely to be named envoy to ‘an important neighboring country’

TEHRAN — Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has confirmed that he is very likely to be named as Iran’s ambassador to an important neighboring country.

“I’m very likely to become the ambassador of an important neighboring country, inshallah,” Mousavi said on Friday during a TV interview.

“I’m still here,” he said when asked to specify the time of his departure. “So, don’t drive me out.”

He did not provide further details.

MH/PA