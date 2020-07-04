Passed down from generation to generation: Turkmen jewelry designs 

An Iranian craftswoman makes a final inspection on traditional handmade necklaces in her home, which is also house to a small family workshop for crafting personal ornamentations, in Turkmen Sahra, a region in the northeast of Iran near the Caspian Sea, June 30, 2020.

Turkmen jewelry designs mainly feature floral patterns, animals, and abstract images, relying on geometric patterns amongst them circles, triangles, squares, and rectangles.