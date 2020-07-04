Tehran to host major carpet exhibit in Sept. despite coronavirus concerns

TEHRAN – Tehran will host an international carpet exhibition in September as the event had been postponed for some three months over coronavirus concerns.

“The 29th International Exhibition of Iranian Handmade Carpets will be held in the month of Shahrivar (Aug. 22 – Sept. 21) due to a special emphasis made by the acting industry, mining, and trade minister Hossein Modarres Khiabani, the handwoven carpet producers union, and carpet weavers,” Bahman Hosseinzadeh, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC) said on Friday, IIEC reported.

The decision, however, was made in a time when the country is still struggling with the spreading coronavirus pandemic and the government is making it mandatory within days to wear masks in public places and covered spaces. Over the past couple of months, the fears of virus have emptied thousands of exhibition halls across the globe.

Last August, some 850 manufacturing companies and export businesses took part at the 28th Iran Handmade Carpet Exhibition at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds. The event is considered as the world’s largest handmade carpet exhibition with regard to production standards both in terms of quantity and quality.

Organized by the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade, the expo is customarily visited by trade and commercial delegations from various countries in order to make businesses. Various-sized carpets, rugs, and tableau rugs, whether newly-weaved or rare ones, are brought together from every corner of Iran at the exhibit.

Persian carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and good quality.

