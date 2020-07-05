DEFC, Iran Chamber of Commerce team up to produce docs on national entrepreneurs  

TEHRAN – The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) and the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture have teamed up to produce documentaries on successful Iranian entrepreneurs.

The two have agreed on several projects over the past year, some of which have so far been produced or are currently under production.

“Unfinished Path”, “Amin al-Zarb”, “Mohsen Khan”, “Zuu”, “F,A” and “Nureddin Family” are some of the documentaries.

Director Jamshid Bayat-Tork is working on making the documentary “Amin al-Zarb” which explores the adventurous life of the businessman in addition to portraying the economic changes within Iranian society during the Qajar era.

Amir Kabir and Mirza Hossein Khan Sepahsalar, the prime ministers of Qajar king Nasser ad-Din Shah, as well as the political activist Seyyed Jamaleddin Afghani were three main characters who made great efforts in the development of the government, and Amin al-Zarb was the first businessman who became the first Iranian industrial investor, promoting entrepreneurship.

The life story of Asghar Qandchi, the founder of Iran Kaveh, Iran’s first truck and trailer manufacturing company, has been portrayed in the documentary “Unfinished Path” by director Mostafa Razzaq-Karimi.

Qandchi was a blacksmith working in his garage in downtown Tehran. He had an interesting life, he could not go to school to study but he was a successful entrepreneur. He worked diligently and experienced many problems in his life. His dramatic life and Iran’s contemporary history as well have been reviewed in the documentary.

The 100 year-long history of public transit by bus in Tehran is the topic of another documentary under production by director Nima Mahdian.

According to Mahdian, transit by bus has made great changes in the public culture of the country and the documentary views the historical course of bus transit in Tehran, while it also shows the people’s behaviors towards the vehicle.

Photo: A logo for the Documentary and Experimental Film Center.

RM/MMS/YAW

