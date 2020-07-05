Rouhani felicitates Algerian counterpart on Independence Day

TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday forwarded a congratulatory cable to his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune as well as Algerian government and nation on the country's Independence Day.

Algeria gained independence from France on July 5, 1962. In the long struggle that saw profound and heavy sacrifices, some 1.5 million Algerians martyred with millions displaced.

In his message, Rouhani extended his warmest greetings to President Tebboune on the 58th anniversary of Algeria’s Independence Day, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow health, felicity, and success upon the Algerian president and steady prosperity and well-being on the brotherly and friendly Algerian government and nation.

Rouhani voiced hope that Tehran-Algiers relations would increase at bilateral, regional, and international levels in view of the history of their ties and the potential capacities for cooperation.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a felicitation cable to his Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum, the Iranian embassy in Algiers wrote on its official Twitter account.

Zarif expressed his sincere and warmest congratulations, wishing the government and people of Algeria steady progress and prosperity.

On different occasions, the two countries' leaders have expressed their determination for promotion of cooperation between Iran and Algeria in various fields with a view to enhancing the bonds into higher levels by capitalizing on the two countries’ history and ample capacities, Hana Saada reported from Algiers.

Politically, both countries aspire that the abundant affinities shared by both countries and basic role of the holy religion of Islam in breaking the chain of colonialism and gaining freedom and independence would prepare the ground for expansion of cordial and brotherly relations at the highest possible level in all fields to materialize lofty aspirations of the two big revolutions and make joint efforts for restoration of peace, stability, and security.

A few months ago, Zarif held phone talks with Algerian Foreign Minister Boukadoum, during which both officials deplored the so-called “deal of the century”, dubbing it “cruel” and “disgraceful”. They stressed the need for the Muslim world to take a decisive stance in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.

Besides, they exchanged views on a range of issues of common interests.

