Salehi says Iran is studying various scenarios over the Natanz incident

TEHRAN - Ali Akbar Salehi, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, has said that various scenarios over the Natanz incident are being studied and the final results will be announced.

Abolfazl Amouei, an MP, told ISNA on Sunday that Salehi said in a meeting of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee that all security and intelligence aspects of the issue will be studied.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Thursday that the incident had caused no stoppage or slowdown of enrichment because the affected shed was actually under construction and not part of the enrichment process yet.

Iran’s Civil Defense Organization chief Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said on Thursday that Iran will respond if the incident in Natanz is proven to be a cyberattack.

