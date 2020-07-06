Paintings on face masks to go on view at Tehran gallery 

TEHRAN – Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery will be playing host to a group exhibition of paintings on face masks to help encourage more people to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shahla Homayuni is the curator of the exhibit named “Wear a Mask” that will display 70 masks by 70 artists.

In a press release published on Monday, CAMA director Mona Khosheqbal said that a number of veteran artists and young talents have been asked to create their paintings on face masks to showcase at the exhibition, which will open on Friday.

Each face mask bears the signature of the artist on its reverse side hidden from the visitors, she added.



Hossein Mahjubi, Ahmad Vakili, Homayun Salimi, Behzad Shishehgaran, Reza Hedayat, Shahla Homayuni, Turan Farhat, Shahram Gilabadi and Reza Bangiz are among the participating artists.

The exhibit will be running until July 21 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

The idea of drawing paintings on face masks was earlier implemented during May by Iranian graphic designer Yazdan Saadi.

He created his new collection on face masks depicting the mythical Iranian hero Rustam fighting coronavirus monsters.



Ferdowsi’s masterpiece Shahnameh and its seven adventures were the sources of inspiration for Saadi.

“This was not something unusual in the process of my artistic career. I have always paid great attention to the materials I use in my works. The idea was not strange to me. We didn’t have the habit of living with face masks and only doctors and craftsmen used them in their jobs, and this was a new thing added to our lives, something to wear outdoors that was annoying at first,” he once told Tehran Times.

“Although the new virus has captured and impacted our lifestyle, I decided to conquer the idea of wearing a face mask as I thought this must be a concept of battle and fighting,” he had said.

Moreover, the Health Ministry asked people to join the movement “I Wear a Mask” and the artists were invited to join this movement to encourage more people to put on face masks.

The nurses, doctors and medical staff are in the frontline battling the coronavirus, their diligent efforts need to be honored and respected while people are also asked to wear masks to help fight this new virus, the ministry has said.

Photo: A poster for the exhibit “Wear a Mask” at CAMA Gallery.

