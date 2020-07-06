Tehran sympathizes with Japan over deadly flood

TEHRAN — Tehran has expressed regret over the recent flood and landslide in Japan, which left dozens of people dead or missing and caused great damage.

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi offered condolences to the Japanese nation and government and the bereaved families.

Rescue workers in Japan have begun a desperate search for survivors after dozens were left dead or missing following widespread flash flooding triggered by record rainfall on the southern island of Kyushu.

According to CNN, local authorities confirmed at least 18 people had died and 14 were missing in the prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima, with images from the hardest-hit areas showing houses completely destroyed by the strength of the flood waters.

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued a warning on Saturday for unprecedented rainfall, calling for residents in Kyushu to take "maximum caution." At least 270,000 people were told to evacuate in four prefectures across the island.

Kuma Village in Kumamoto saw a record-breaking 83.5 mileometers of rainfall in one hour on Saturday morning, according to the meteorological agency, while Kanoya city in Kagoshima had 109.5 mm in an hour on Monday, its highest ever.

A heavy rain warning remains in place for parts of Kumamoto and Kagoshima on Monday, with more flooding expected.

Japan's Self Defense Forces and security authorities are continuing search and rescue operations in Kumamato and Kagoshima prefectures. Efforts have been complicated by conditions on the ground, however, with flooding and landslides cutting off contact to hundreds of communities in the highly-mountainous region.

MH/PA