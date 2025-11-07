Persian handicrafts on show at Shanghai Intl. Import Expo

TEHRAN – Several Iranian companies are participating in the 2025 Shanghai International Import Expo, which runs through November 10, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced on Thursday.

Farzad Ojani, head of the ministry’s department for marketing and commercialization of handicrafts, said that six manufacturing and trading firms are attending the six-day expo held in Shanghai.

Ojani said the participation is part of efforts to expand export markets and strengthen trade opportunities for Iranian handicrafts with the support of the ministry’s handicrafts and traditional arts department.

Highlighting China’s growing potential as a key export destination, Ojani said the country’s rising middle class and increasing interest in cultural and artistic goods offer valuable opportunities for showcasing Iranian craftsmanship.

“The rapid growth of the middle class, increasing purchasing power, and rising interest in cultural and artistic products among Chinese consumers present valuable opportunities to showcase authentic Iranian craftsmanship,” he said.

Ojani described the Shanghai Import Expo as an important gateway for Iranian products to reach China’s market, adding that it provides a platform to display Iran’s handicraft potential, develop export opportunities, and build connections with Chinese buyers and investors.

The Iranian pavilion features a range of handicrafts including enamelwork, printed textiles (Qalamkar), kilims, leather goods, filigree art, woodturning, and traditional jewelry, according to the ministry.

AM