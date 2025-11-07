Iran, South Africa emphasize expanding cooperation in handicrafts

TEHRAN—Deputy Minister of Handicrafts Maryam Jalali-Dehkordi in a meeting with Sehloho Francis Moloi, South Africa's ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized the strengthening of joint relations in handicrafts sector.

In this meeting, which was held at Sa’dabad Historical and Cultural Complex with the aim of exploring ways to develop cooperation, the two sides exchanged views on various fields, including facilitating the export of handicrafts, sharing experiences and technical knowledge, and removing the legal obstacles, Mehr news agency reported.

Another main focus of the discussion was to lay the groundwork for the establishment of a joint innovation center so that artists and artisans from the two countries can create works and exchange experiences in an appropriate context.

Referring to the attractiveness, diversity, and desirability of Iranian handicrafts, South African ambassador expressed interest that the two countries, relying on their civilization and rich history, can transfer their common ‘narratives and stories’ to each other in the form of handicraft products and introduce them to the world.

Iranian handicrafts boast a rich history, deeply embedded in the country’s cultural and artistic heritage. From intricate Persian carpets and porcelains to decorative pottery, metalwork, and textile arts, Iranian crafts are renowned worldwide for their artistry and intricate designs. Each province carries its own distinct styles, materials, and techniques, reflecting the cultural and environmental diversity.

KD

