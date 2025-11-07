Pezeshkian inaugurates major development projects in his visit to Kordestan

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Kurdistan Province on Thursday as part of his “National Unity Tour,” inaugurating several infrastructure and industrial projects while emphasizing justice, local governance, and collective participation as foundations for Iran’s progress.

During the one-day trip, Pezeshkian met with intellectuals, clerics, and business leaders, highlighting Kordestan’s potential to become a model for balanced national development.

He said Iran’s challenges could only be overcome through inclusion, knowledge-based policymaking, and decentralization of power to provincial authorities.

Among the inaugurated projects were:

Garan Dam irrigation plan in Marivan, converting 2,000 hectares of dry farmland into irrigated land, with a reported investment of about $93 million and the creation of 12,000 jobs.

Bozhaneh greenhouse complex in Divandarreh, covering five hectares and producing tomatoes year-round with modern irrigation technology, built with roughly $50 million in investment.

Arya UPVC window factory in Sanandaj, launched with about $93 million in private and bank financing, expected to create over 600 direct and indirect jobs.

Dehgolan water supply project, providing sustainable drinking water to 70,000 residents through the Ghoocham Dam, developed with an estimated $24 million in public investment.

Speaking at a meeting with local elites, Pezeshkian said true change begins with trusting local talent and delegating power to the provinces.

“Governors must act as the president of their province,” he said, stressing that participation and justice are essential for governance and unity.

In a separate session with business leaders, Pezeshkian called justice the cornerstone of administration, noting that inequality weakens trust and efficiency.

He urged stronger inter-ministerial cooperation and the elimination of “island-style” bureaucratic systems that hinder investment and development.

“Real wealth lies not in material resources but in the creativity and innovation of the people,” he said, adding that: “Kordestan, with its capable and determined citizens, can become a driving force for transformation across the country.”

