LONDON - The New Middle East project is over. So are the maps the occupation entity’s Prime Minister flaunted at every summit, like a prophetic vision in a book after 3,000 years.

Trump adopted that vision and presented it as the conclusion of the longest war in 3,000 years. The entity’s grand map included managing peoples who dreamed of the Kushner-style prosperity without homelands. It is the region the Israeli entity would govern. Trump no longer speaks of it after having “ended” it. He even shifted to saying a Palestinian state might or might not exist — it makes no difference.

The New Middle East is finished. It ended in failure to achieve any of the stated goals the entity declared for its multi-front war. Trump does not like failures, which allowed the 3,000-year war of backing come to an end. He does not like Netanyahu either, who proved a failure. On the Palestinian front there was complete failure in everything except destruction. Prisoners were released only through a deal. The deal was made possible as the Palestinians resisted. Its leaders, fighters and weapons remained. There was a withdrawal. When a withdrawal happens, it means that even Gaza and the West Bank are outside the framework of internationally acceptable annexation. Especially after most of the world recognized the State of Palestine.

This failure, combined with a ceasefire, points to an important truth and result. No matter how much it is denied or hidden, this two-year campaign ended in the entity’s defeat. Yes, it ended with heavy material and human losses for the resistance, and for resistances across the region, but it ended with the entity unable to achieve its objectives. The global public opinion turning against the entity, threatened to expose the entire Western project. This exposure is irreversible. It will reflect on the governments that the entity depends on for its survival, on the lifelines that supply the entity with oxygen. When this exposure trickles from the public to the level of administrations and governments, it will inevitably weaken the lobbies that influence political decision-making.

Groups will emerge that must declare their opposition to continued feeding and cooperation with the entity, which could mean an end to this project in and of itself. If the project does not expand, it will end; if it does not grow, it will shrink. This war ended as a result of the failure of its capacity to expand. A formal declaration of victory will be crowned by international recognition of Palestinian existence and the right to establish a state — and by the entity’s failure to achieve its aims.