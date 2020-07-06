IRGC, police coordinate plans on border security in Sistan-Balouchestan

TEHRAN — Commanders of Iran’s border police and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force have discussed plans to boost interaction in ensuring security along the country’s southeastern border.

During a meeting in Sistan-Balouchestan province, IRGC Ground Force commander Mohammad Pakpour and Border Police commander Ahmad Ali Goodarzi underlined the need for close coordination between their forces to ensure sustainable security in the border areas, Tasnim reported.

General Goodarzi emphasized his forces’ operations against drug traffickers, armed outlaws and terrorist groups in the province, saying any source of insecurity in the southeastern borders would be dealt with firmly.

General Pakpour said security prevails across the southeastern border regions, adding that closer cooperation between the IRGC and the border police would assure the local residents of security and frighten hostile and terrorist groups in those areas.

The Iranian police and security forces have been quite successful in ensuring security in the large province of Sistan-Balouchestan despite its long borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, harsh weather and vast desert areas.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for trafficking drugs from Afghanistan to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics mainly destined for European and Arab countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

In remarks last month, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations, said Iran has a balanced approach in fighting narcotics, which prioritizes preventive measures.

“Iran has a balanced, intelligent approach in the field of narcotics; the country has put preventive measures and plans to raise awareness about the negative impacts of drug abuse high on its agenda in a bid to reduce the demand for narcotics in the society,” Gahribabadi said.

“In this vein, more than 1.6 individuals were referred to over 9,000 healthcare centers in the country in the past Iranian year,” the diplomat added.

Gharibabadi pointed out that 30 Iranian forces were martyred last year in 2,319 operations against drug trafficking.

MH/PA