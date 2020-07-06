“Tristano Dies” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Italian writer Antonio Tabucchi’s novel “Tristano Dies: A Life” has appeared at Iranian bookstores.

The book has been translated by Qoli Khayyat and published by the Negah publishing company in Tehran.

The story is set during a sultry August at the very end of the twentieth century while Tristano is dying. A hero of the Italian Resistance, Tristano has called a writer to his bedside to listen to his life story, though, really, “you don’t tell a life…you live a life, and while you’re living it, it’s already lost, has slipped away.”

Originally published in 2004, “Tristano Dies” is a vibrant consideration of love, war, devotion, betrayal and the instability of the past, of storytelling and what it means to be a hero.

Tabucchi was an academic who taught Portuguese language and literature at the University of Siena, Italy. Deeply in love with Portugal, he was an expert, critic and translator of the works of Fernando Pessoa from whom he drew the conceptions of saudade, of fiction and of the heteronyms.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Italian writer Antonio Tabucchi’s novel “Tristano Dies: A Life”.

