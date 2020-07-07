Iran’s daily gas refining capacity exceeds 1bcm

TEHRAN- Iran's daily gas refining capacity has reached more than one billion cubic meters (bcm), an official with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) told Shana.

Masoud Zardavian, the NIGC director of coordination and production supervision, also announced the country's gas refineries’ readiness to produce enough natural gas in a timely and adequate manner, and said: "There is always a balance between gas production and consumption in the country, because development of the gas supply network is not possible without increasing natural gas production capacity.”

Earlier last month, the NIGC spokesman said the country’s daily production of natural gas increased by 24 million cubic meters (mcm) and stood at 674 mcm.

“The average daily gas production in the country stood at 650 mcm last year in this month”, Mohammad Asgari told Shana.

According to the official, the country’s average daily gas consumption is currently 540 mcm.

MA/MA