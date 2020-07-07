Renewable power generation capacity exceeds 800MW

TEHRAN - Iran’s nominal renewable power generation capacity has reached 825 megawatts (MW) at the end of the Q1 of the current Iranian calendar year (June 20), IRNA reported, citing data released by Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (known as SATBA).

The figure is expected to double as other projects with a total capacity of 821 MW are underway across the country, the data suggested.

According to the mentioned statistics, Iran has produced over 4.88 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from renewable sources since the bid to shift focus from fossil fuels to greener energies started in mid-2009.

Renewable power plants have managed to save the country 1.386 billion cubic meters of fossil fuels, 1.08 billion liters of water, and prevented the wasting of 455 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in the national grid.

Moreover, harnessing clean energy in the past 10 years has helped the country curb the emission of greenhouse gases by nearly 3.32 million tons.

With more than 300 sunny days throughout the year, Iran has huge potential to expand solar energy infrastructure and attract foreign investments.

The country meets more than 80 percent of its electricity demand from thermal power plants that run on fossil fuels. Of the total 82,000 MW production capacity, only about seven percent is supplied from renewable sources.

Currently, over 100 large-scale farms ranging from 2MW to 12MW and over 2,000 small-scale and rooftop renewable power plants are operating across Iran, the number of which has noticeably been growing as Iranian households and small industries have embraced the new technology with open arms and investors also seem eager for more contribution in this area.

Overall, in the next five years, Iran is aiming for a 5,000 MW increase in renewable capacity to meet growing domestic demand and expand its presence in the regional electricity market.

EF/MA