Spanish festival picks “The World’s Last House” 

TEHRAN – “The World’s Last House”, a short movie by Iranian director Amir Gholami, will be competing in the Riurau Film Festival (RRFF) running in Marina Alta, Spain from August 28 to September 11.

The short will be competing in the General Fiction category with several other short films from different countries, including Poland, France, Denmark and Spain.

The film is a bitter comedy about a person living in an isolated village in Sanandaj, Kordestan Province. He wants to solve the problems of the people in the village, however, another person decides to kill him.

Photo: A scene from “The World’s Last House” by director Amir Gholami from Iran.

